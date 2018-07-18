CLOSE
Community
Home > Community > Beat In The Streets

Join Us At The MLK Back To School Give-A-Way On August 17th!

5 reads
Leave a comment
MLK Center Back To School Give-a-way

Source: MLK Center Back To School Give-a-way / MLK Center Back To School Give-a-way

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Join us at the MLK Center Back to school festival on August 17th from 11am-2pm. There will be free school supplies and entertainment for the whole family. School supply items will be given away on a first come first serve basis and your child must be present to receive school supplies. If you have any questions about this event please visit http://www.dallasmlkcenter.com.

https://thebeatdfw.com/playlist/celebs-send-their-kids-back-to-school/

Celebs Send Their Kids Back To School

7 photos Launch gallery

Celebs Send Their Kids Back To School

Continue reading Join Us At The MLK Back To School Give-A-Way On August 17th!

Celebs Send Their Kids Back To School

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Facebook: Jazze Radio-Chica

Instagram: Jazzeradiochica

Twitter: Jazzeradiochica

back to school , martin luther king jr. , MLK Center , school supplies

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Bryan Williams,Birdman
#WordEyeHeard: Birdman Launches New Label, Signs New Artist
 31 mins ago
07.18.18
What You Ordered Online Vs. What Your Received
 2 hours ago
07.18.18
Go Awf: Ciara Brings Jersey Club Goodie-ness To…
 3 hours ago
07.18.18
Raptors agree to deal to acquire Spurs’ Kawhi…
 4 hours ago
07.18.18
50 Cent Backs Off Clowning Atlanta Out Of…
 4 hours ago
07.18.18
Kanye West Wanted To Shoot Pornographic Videos For…
 4 hours ago
07.18.18
Chance The Rapper’s New Album Is NOT Coming…
 6 hours ago
07.18.18
Michelle Williams Checks Into A Mental Health Facility…
 18 hours ago
07.17.18
Funny But True: A Visual Representation Of Us…
 18 hours ago
07.17.18
LOL: This Man Couldn’t Grasp The Art Of…
 19 hours ago
07.17.18
Tom Cruise Explains The High He Feels Performing…
 20 hours ago
07.17.18
13 items
R.I.P. Eric Garner: Powerful Photos From Protests Sparked…
 21 hours ago
07.17.18
Birthday Bash ATL Portraits
#WordEyeHeard: YFN Lucci Arrested in Atlanta
 1 day ago
07.17.18
Props: Drake Shows Love To Shiggy For Helping…
 1 day ago
07.17.18
The New Zoom Challenge Is Going To Leave…
 1 day ago
07.17.18
Watch: Issa Rae Gets Shady AF With Her…
 1 day ago
07.17.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close