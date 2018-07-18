Join Us At The MLK Back To School Give-A-Way On August 17th!

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Join us at the MLK Center Back to school festival on August 17th from 11am-2pm. There will be free school supplies and entertainment for the whole family. School supply items will be given away on a first come first serve basis and your child must be present to receive school supplies. If you have any questions about this event please visit http://www.dallasmlkcenter.com.

https://thebeatdfw.com/playlist/celebs-send-their-kids-back-to-school/

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Facebook: Jazze Radio-Chica

Instagram: Jazzeradiochica

Twitter: Jazzeradiochica