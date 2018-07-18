Join Us At The MLK Back To School Give-A-Way On August 17th!

5 reads Leave a comment
Join us at the MLK Center Back to school festival on August 17th from 11am-2pm. There will be free school supplies and entertainment for the whole family. School supply items will be given away on a first come first serve basis and your child must be present to receive school supplies. If you have any questions about this event please visit http://www.dallasmlkcenter.com.
https://thebeatdfw.com/playlist/celebs-send-their-kids-back-to-school/
Celebs Send Their Kids Back To School
Celebs Send Their Kids Back To School
