Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Mikey McFly will be performing at the 97.9 The Beat Monster Energy DUB Car Show 2018! Get your tickets here! Hit songs by Mikey McFly:

Go To Twerk

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Body feat. Slim (from 112)

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

The Latest:

Mikey McFly Will Be Performing At #979Carshow 2018 [VIDEO]

Lil Ronny MothaF Will Be Performing At #979Carshow 2018 [VIDEO]

Trapboy Freddy Will Be Performing At #979Carshow 2018 [VIDEO]

Kruz Newz: LeBron James Was in the Building for the Lakers Summer League Game

“Clean” the Official Remix to Focus by H.E.R. [VIDEO]

Paul Wall Will Be Performing At #979Carshow 2018 [VIDEO]

#WordEyeHeard: There’s Only One Blockbuster Video Left in the US

Bobby Sessions Will Be Performing At #979Carshow 2018 [VIDEO]

Flexinfab Will Be Performing At #979Carshow 2018 [VIDEO]

Z-RO Will Be Performing At #979Carshow 2018 [VIDEO]