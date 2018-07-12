Camp Zeroo Stops By 97.9 The Beat To Chop It Up With P. Skillz [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Camp Zeroo recently stopped by 97.9 The Beat to chop it up with P. Skillz to talk about his latest record “Run It Up” that has taken off, the new artist he signed that goes by the name of Sam Harvey, and much much more.

Video shot by Shun Atkins (OvidMedia).

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

WATCH RUN IT UP

The Latest:

Also On 97.9 The Beat: