Kruz Newz: Sex Addiction is Now Officially Recognized as a Mental Disorder

Sex addiction is now officially recognized as a mental disorder by the World Health Organization.  It affects up to 6% of adults.  The official description is:

“A persistent failure to control intense, repetitive sexual impulses or urges resulting in repetitive sexual behavior and where sex becomes the central focus of your life at the expense of your health and responsibilities”

Last month they classified “video game addiction” as a mental disorder.

