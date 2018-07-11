Man Threatening Citizens In Garland With Machetes Killed By Police [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

A man threatening citizens in Garland with 2 machetes was killed by police yesterday (July 10, 2018). See the video below for more info (be patient as it loads).

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

45 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS) 45 photos Launch gallery 45 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS) 1. Erykah Badu Source:Getty 1 of 45 2. Owen Wilson Source:Getty 2 of 45 3. Grant Hill Source:Getty 3 of 45 4. Post Malone Source:Getty 4 of 45 5. Pam Oliver Source:Getty 5 of 45 6. Kirk Franklin Source:Getty 6 of 45 7. Trip Lee Source:Getty 7 of 45 8. C.J. Miles Source:Getty 8 of 45 9. Paige Hurd Source:Getty 9 of 45 10. Melinda Gates Source:Getty 10 of 45 11. Cuban Doll Source:Getty 11 of 45 12. Yella Beezy Source:Radio One 12 of 45 13. Dennis Rodman Source:Getty 13 of 45 14. LaMarcus Aldridge Source:Getty 14 of 45 15. Lil Twist Source:Getty 15 of 45 16. Chris Bosh Source:Getty 16 of 45 17. Jill Marie Jones Source:Getty 17 of 45 18. Tim Brown Source:Getty 18 of 45 19. Vanilla Ice Source:Getty 19 of 45 20. David and Tamela Mann Source:Getty 20 of 45 21. Usher Source:Getty 21 of 45 22. Selena Gomez Source:Getty 22 of 45 23. The D.O.C. Source:Radio One 23 of 45 24. Jessica Simpson Source:Getty 24 of 45 25. Luke Wilson Source:Getty 25 of 45 26. Dorrough Source:Getty 26 of 45 27. DSR (Dirty South Rydaz) Source:Courtesy 27 of 45 28. Kelly Clarkson Source:Getty 28 of 45 29. Von Miller Source:Getty 29 of 45 30. Nick Jonas Source:Getty 30 of 45 31. Lil' Will Source:Getty 31 of 45 32. Demi Lovato Source:Getty 32 of 45 33. Ernie Banks Source:Getty 33 of 45 34. Brandi Maxiell Source:Getty 34 of 45 35. Clayton Kershaw Source:Getty 35 of 45 36. Charlie Blackmon Source:Getty 36 of 45 37. The Dixie Chicks Source:Getty 37 of 45 38. Lil Ronny MothaF Source:Getty 38 of 45 39. Solo Lucci Source:Courtesy RCA Records 39 of 45 40. Lane Garrison Source:Getty 40 of 45 41. Trapboy Freddy Source:Radio One 41 of 45 42. Ashlee Simpson Source:Getty 42 of 45 43. Fat Pimp Source:CS 43 of 45 44. Matthew Stafford Source:Getty 44 of 45 45. Go Yayo Source:Radio One 45 of 45 Skip ad Continue reading Man Threatening Citizens In Garland With Machetes Killed By Police [VIDEO] 45 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)

The Latest: