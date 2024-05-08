Listen Live
Texas School Board Votes to Pull Topics Like Diversity, Vaccines and More From Text Books

Published on May 8, 2024

School Bus

Chapters identified as “controversial” will be pulled from some Houston-area school textbooks, according to a report by The Houston Chronicle. Next school year, Cy-Fair ISD will remove topics from textbooks that leadership has decided may be too controversial for students.

The topics? Vaccines, diversity, climate change, “depopulation” and more from textbooks used in various health and science classes.

From The Chronicle:

Board member Natalie Blasingame recommended cutting the chapters after reviewing the textbooks as part of her role on the district’s Academics, Safety, Vision and Planning committee. The district has discretion over instructional materials and the state curriculum, called the Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills, does not list the specific topics, she said. The classes that will be impacted include biology, environmental science, earth systems, education and health science.

The vote to omit material took place Monday (May 6). Cypress-Fairbanks ISD is the state’s third largest school system.

Texas School Board Votes to Pull Topics Like Diversity, Vaccines and More From Text Books  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

