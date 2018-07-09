Kruz Newz: Troy Aikman Isn’t Feeling the New Recently Approved Electric Scooters in Dallas

Looks like Troy Aikman isn’t a fan of the latest craze flying around Dallas, electric scooters. Dallas City Council approved the electric scooters last month, there are two brands of scooters in Dallas: Bird and Lime. Both companies state you must be 18 years old to ride. Check out his tweets below:

The latest Dallas craze, electric scooters, has 8-yr old kids flying around at 20 mph without helmets. Just brilliant. — Troy Aikman (@TroyAikman) July 8, 2018

Great rationale Max. Let me guess, you landed on your head a few times. https://t.co/3CEcG9LO17 — Troy Aikman (@TroyAikman) July 8, 2018

