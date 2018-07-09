CLOSE
Live and Loca News
Home > Live And Loca News

Kruz Newz: Troy Aikman Isn’t Feeling the New Recently Approved Electric Scooters in Dallas

6 reads
Leave a comment

Looks like Troy Aikman isn’t a fan of the latest craze flying around Dallas, electric scooters.  Dallas City Council approved the electric scooters last month, there are two brands of scooters in Dallas: Bird and Lime. Both companies state you must be 18 years old to ride.  Check out his tweets below:

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! 

The Latest:

2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

The Life & Times Of Kendrick Lamar (Photo Gallery)

20 photos Launch gallery

The Life & Times Of Kendrick Lamar (Photo Gallery)

Continue reading Kruz Newz: Troy Aikman Isn’t Feeling the New Recently Approved Electric Scooters in Dallas

The Life & Times Of Kendrick Lamar (Photo Gallery)

Bird , Dallas , lime , scooter , Troy Aikman

comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close