WordEyeHeard: Keyshia Cole Trolled Internet With Pregnancy Rumors

Back in February, Keyshia Cole was spotted with her 22-year-old boo, Niko Khale, after keeping it on the low for some time. The two have been real cozy and spending a lot of time together for the last four months, publicly.

On Thursday, the R&B songstress posted a picture of her in a printed two piece set to Instagram. The picture isn’t what got everyone talking. The caption stated, “#PreggoInMyFashionNovaFit #CongradulationsAreInOrder.”

Keyshia already has an eight-year-old son, Daniel Gibson Jr., from a previous relationship with former NBA star Daniel Gibson. The two were married in 2011 and announced their separation in 2014.

Looks like Keyshia Cole was trolling about her “pregnancy.” After everyone congratulated the songstress, she posted to her Instagram page, “I KINDA☝🏽 APOLOGIZE for #TROLLING yesterday, telling y’all I was ##Preggo !!!! Buuuuuuut y’all need to stop body shamming me and sayin I’m PREGNANT 🤰 EVERY OTHER DAY !!!! Like seriously, it hurts my feelings 😡 HEY @fashionnova 😈 thought it was sweet that you all were excited about the news tho 😩😂😂😂😂😩🤦🏻‍♀️🤰🏻@NikoKhale 🤨”

