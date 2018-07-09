CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

#WordEyeHeard: Keyshia Cole Trolled Internet With Pregnancy Rumors

3 reads
Leave a comment
2015 BET Awards - Press Room

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

If you congratulated Keyshia Cole on being pregnant…take it back.

Back in February, Keyshia Cole was spotted with her 22-year-old boo, Niko Khale, after keeping it on the low for some time. The two have been real cozy and spending a lot of time together for the last four months, publicly. 

On Thursday, the R&B songstress posted a picture of her in a printed two piece set to Instagram. The picture isn’t what got everyone talking. The caption stated, “#PreggoInMyFashionNovaFit #CongradulationsAreInOrder.” 

Keyshia already has an eight-year-old son, Daniel Gibson Jr., from a previous relationship with former NBA star Daniel Gibson. The two were married in 2011 and announced their separation in 2014. 

Well……..

Looks like Keyshia Cole was trolling about her “pregnancy.” After everyone congratulated the songstress, she posted to her Instagram page, “I KINDA☝🏽 APOLOGIZE for #TROLLING  yesterday, telling y’all  I was ##Preggo !!!! Buuuuuuut y’all need to stop body shamming me and sayin I’m PREGNANT 🤰 EVERY OTHER DAY !!!! Like seriously, it hurts my feelings 😡  HEY @fashionnova 😈 thought it was sweet that you all were excited about the news tho 😩😂😂😂😂😩🤦🏻‍♀️🤰🏻@NikoKhale 🤨” 

via BallerAlert

Celebs Who Got Pregnant In Their 40’s

9 photos Launch gallery

Celebs Who Got Pregnant In Their 40’s

Continue reading #WordEyeHeard: Keyshia Cole Trolled Internet With Pregnancy Rumors

Celebs Who Got Pregnant In Their 40’s

Check out these celebrity mommies who defied the odds to make their families!

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! 

 

The Latest:

keyshia cole boyfriend , keyshia cole pregnancy rumor , keyshia cole pregnant , lild 979 the beat , lild word eye heard

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Drake and Jas Prince
#WordEyeHeard: Drake Scores Eighth #1 Album with ‘Scorpion’
 30 mins ago
07.09.18
2015 BET Awards - Press Room
#WordEyeHeard: Keyshia Cole Trolled Internet With Pregnancy Rumors
 1 hour ago
07.09.18
‘Power’ Recap: The New Migos Are Struggling Gangstas
 4 hours ago
07.09.18
Jamie Foxx’s Penis Slapping Accusation Has Been Dismissed
 13 hours ago
07.08.18
If You’re Still Sleep On “Power,” Here’s 5…
 18 hours ago
07.08.18
GG Music: Swizz Beatz Previews New Heat From…
 19 hours ago
07.08.18
GG Dance: Which Star Hit The Best #DoTheShiggy…
 19 hours ago
07.08.18
The Shade: These Human-Like Cats Seem To Have…
 19 hours ago
07.08.18
What Black Girls Can Learn From HBO’s “Being…
 23 hours ago
07.08.18
UK Fans Are Mad At DJ Khaled For…
 24 hours ago
07.08.18
GG Music: Apollo S.T.U.N.T.’s Smooth Sound Is Here…
 2 days ago
07.07.18
Birthday Bash ATL Portraits
#WordEyeHeard: Jeezy Runs 10K to Raise Money for…
 2 days ago
07.07.18
Vince Staples Keeps It A Trillion In “The…
 2 days ago
07.07.18
7 Reasons Why The Whitney Houston Film Is…
 2 days ago
07.07.18
#BlackLoveGoals: Remy Ma & Papoose’s Most Romantic Social…
 3 days ago
07.06.18
Pio La Ditingancia Snags His Own Show, Proving…
 3 days ago
07.06.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close