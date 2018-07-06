Fall Thru Friday: #HollywoodZay + #YPP Exclusive With H-Town’s Yung Martez – Part 1 + 2 [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
H-Town’s own Yung Martez stopped by 97.9 The Beat with that energy he’s known for. He talked with Ya Pilot Pskillz and Hollywood Zay about the struggle as well as the success, and also did two dope freestyles.
Press play on Part 1 of the video at the top to get to know Yung Martez and see where his mind is at, and then watch the freestyles in the video below.
BONUS Part 2
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
