Carjacker Gets Shot In Head Trying To Take Car From A Mom At Dallas Gas Station [VIDEO]

Shell annouces profits

Source: Peter Byrne – PA Images / Getty

A Dallas mom who left her kids in the car while going into a Shells gas station was surprised when she came out and saw a carjacker in her car. When he didn’t respond to reason, she shot him in the head.  See the video below for more info (be patient as it loads).

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

