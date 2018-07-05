Carjacker Gets Shot In Head Trying To Take Car From A Mom At Dallas Gas Station [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

A Dallas mom who left her kids in the car while going into a Shells gas station was surprised when she came out and saw a carjacker in her car. When he didn’t respond to reason, she shot him in the head. See the video below for more info (be patient as it loads).

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

