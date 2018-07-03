Dallas Resources: Jobs, Health, Education & More

CLOSE
JOBS

EDUCATION & TRADES

  • Dallas County Community College Website: dcccd.edu Address: Multiple locations throughout the DFW. Visit website for college closest to you. Phone: 214-378-1500
  • Collin College Website: collin.edu Address: Multiple locations throughout the DFW. Visit website for college closest to you.Phone: 972-548-6790
  • North Texas Job Corps Website: northtexas.jobcorps.gov Address: 1701 N Church St, McKinney, TX 75069 Phone: 800-733-5627

HOUSING

  • Metrocrest Services Website: metrocrestservices.org/emergency_rent Address: 13801 Hutton Drive, Suite 150, Farmers Branch, Texas 75234 Phone: 972-446-2100
  • Housing Crisis Center Website: hccdallas.org Address: 4210 Junius Street, Dallas TX 75246 Phone: 214-828-4244

FOOD

BANKING

  • Prestige Community Credit Union Website: prestigecu.org Address: 15203 Knoll Trail #101, Dallas, Texas 75248 Phone: 972-715-4444
  • Texans Credit Union Website: texanscu.org Address: Multiple locations throughout the DFW. Visit website for location closest to you. Phone: 800-843-5295

COMMUNITY CENTERS & GYMS

  • YMCA Website: ymcadallas.org Address: Multiple locations throughout the DFW. Visit website for location closest to you. Phone: 214-880-9622
  • Boys & Girls Clubs Of Greater Dallas Website: bgcdallas.org Address: Multiple locations throughout the DFW. Visit website for location closest to you. Phone: 214-821-2950
  • 24 Hour FitnessWebsite: 24hourfitness.com Address: Multiple locations throughout the DFW. Visit website for location closest to you. Phone: 888-243-5002
  • Planet FitnessWebsite: planetfitness.com Address: Multiple locations throughout the DFW. Visit website for location closest to you.

INSURANCE

  • SelectQuote – Just use their website link to get a free quote and the best rate on your life insurance. Website: selectquote.com

BUSINESS & ENTREPRENEURSHIP

LIBRARIES

  • Dallas Public Library – Just use their website link to find the location nearest you.Website: dallaslibrary2.org
  • Plano Public Library – Just use their website link to find the location nearest you.Website: plano.gov/1433/Visit
