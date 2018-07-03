Dallas Resources: Jobs, Health, Education & More

1 reads Leave a comment
JOBS
- Metrocrest Services Website: metrocrestservices.org/employment_counseling Address: 13801 Hutton Drive, Suite 150, Farmers Branch, Texas 75234 Phone: 972-446-2100
- Workforce Solutions Greater Dallas Website: wfsdallas.com/find-center Address: Multiple locations throughout the DFW. Visit website for location closest to you.
- Indeed (online job search portal) Website: indeed.com
EDUCATION & TRADES
- Dallas County Community College Website: dcccd.edu Address: Multiple locations throughout the DFW. Visit website for college closest to you. Phone: 214-378-1500
- Collin College Website: collin.edu Address: Multiple locations throughout the DFW. Visit website for college closest to you.Phone: 972-548-6790
- North Texas Job Corps Website: northtexas.jobcorps.gov Address: 1701 N Church St, McKinney, TX 75069 Phone: 800-733-5627
HOUSING
- Metrocrest Services Website: metrocrestservices.org/emergency_rent Address: 13801 Hutton Drive, Suite 150, Farmers Branch, Texas 75234 Phone: 972-446-2100
- Housing Crisis Center Website: hccdallas.org Address: 4210 Junius Street, Dallas TX 75246 Phone: 214-828-4244
FOOD
- North Dallas Shared Ministries Website: ndsm.org/food-pantry Address: 2875 Merrell Road, Dallas, TX 75229 Phone: 214-358-8700
- Metrocrest Services Website: metrocrestservices.org/pantry Address: 13801 Hutton Drive, Suite 150, Farmers Branch, Texas 75234 Phone: 972-446-2100
- Jewish Family Service of Greater Dallas Website: jfsdallas.org/services/emergency-food-pantry Address: 5402 Arapaho Road, Dallas, TX 75248 Phone: 972-437-9950
BANKING
- Prestige Community Credit Union Website: prestigecu.org Address: 15203 Knoll Trail #101, Dallas, Texas 75248 Phone: 972-715-4444
- Texans Credit Union Website: texanscu.org Address: Multiple locations throughout the DFW. Visit website for location closest to you. Phone: 800-843-5295
COMMUNITY CENTERS & GYMS
- YMCA Website: ymcadallas.org Address: Multiple locations throughout the DFW. Visit website for location closest to you. Phone: 214-880-9622
- Boys & Girls Clubs Of Greater Dallas Website: bgcdallas.org Address: Multiple locations throughout the DFW. Visit website for location closest to you. Phone: 214-821-2950
- 24 Hour FitnessWebsite: 24hourfitness.com Address: Multiple locations throughout the DFW. Visit website for location closest to you. Phone: 888-243-5002
- Planet FitnessWebsite: planetfitness.com Address: Multiple locations throughout the DFW. Visit website for location closest to you.
INSURANCE
- SelectQuote – Just use their website link to get a free quote and the best rate on your life insurance. Website: selectquote.com
BUSINESS & ENTREPRENEURSHIP
- Collin Small Business Development Center Website: collinsbdc.com Address: 4800 Preston Park Blvd. Suite 114, Plano, TX 75093 Phone: 972-985-3770
- Dallas Metropolitan SBDC Website: dallasmetropolitansbdc.com Address: 1402 Corinth Street, Suite 1520, Dallas, TX 75215 Phone: 214-860-5859
- Center for Innovation Arlington (pro bono patent services) Website: downtownarlington.org/directory/ut-arlington-technology-incubator Address: 202 E. Border St, Arlington, TX 76019 Phone: 817-543-4295
LIBRARIES
- Dallas Public Library – Just use their website link to find the location nearest you.Website: dallaslibrary2.org
- Plano Public Library – Just use their website link to find the location nearest you.Website: plano.gov/1433/Visit
Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos Launch gallery
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
1. Mary Tyler Moore, 801 of 16
2. Tom Petty, 662 of 16
3. Fats Domino, 893 of 16
4. Bishop Eddie Long, 634 of 16
5. Bernie Casey, 785 of 16
6. Robert Guillaume, 896 of 16
7. Roy Innis, 827 of 16
8. Jim Vance, 758 of 16
9. Fresh Kid Ice, 539 of 16
10. Charlie Murphy, 5710 of 16
11. Chuck Berry, 9011 of 16
12. James Cotton, 8112 of 16
13. Joni Sledge, 6013 of 16
14. Clyde Stubblefield, 7314 of 16
15. Al Jarreau, 7615 of 16
16. Lee “Q” O’Denat, 4316 of 16
comments – add yours