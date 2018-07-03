CLOSE
Local DFW News
Home > Local DFW News

Here’s How This Man Broke Out Of The Dallas County Jail [VIDEO]

125 reads
Leave a comment
Compactor lorry and rubbish

Source: timoph / Getty

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Daniel Brown, an inmate at the Dallas County Jail recently escaped by hiding in the trash compactor. He was later recaptured at a Motel 6 in Grand Prairie. He was in jail only facing 1 year, now he’s facing 10. See the video below for more info (be patient as it loads).

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

City Panel Likely To Recommend Closing New York City's Infamous Rikers Island Prison

These Are The Worst Prisons In The U.S. (Photo Gallery)

15 photos Launch gallery

These Are The Worst Prisons In The U.S. (Photo Gallery)

Continue reading Here’s How This Man Broke Out Of The Dallas County Jail [VIDEO]

These Are The Worst Prisons In The U.S. (Photo Gallery)

 

The Latest:

dallas county jail , escape

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Maryam Nassir Zadeh - Front Row - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week
#WordEyeHeard: Solange is Helping Houston Kids Visit the…
 50 mins ago
07.03.18
Watch JAY-Z’s “Rest In Power: The Trayvon Martin…
 5 hours ago
07.03.18
Teyana Taylor Halts Plans For “Completed” Version Of…
 5 hours ago
07.03.18
Blac Chyna Reportedly Been Dating 19-Year Old Devin…
 6 hours ago
07.03.18
Was Drake Dropping Hints About His Son Adonis…
 21 hours ago
07.02.18
10 items
Aoki Lee Simmons
 21 hours ago
07.02.18
You’ll Never Guess What Fans Are Doing To…
 21 hours ago
07.02.18
Flames: A Much Talked About Moment From Drake’s…
 22 hours ago
07.02.18
11 items
Prima Donna: 11 Times Vince Staples Face Looked…
 23 hours ago
07.02.18
Karlie Redd
#WordEyeHeard: Karlie Redd is a Rapper; Listen to…
 24 hours ago
07.02.18
Beyoncé Proves She In Fact Owns Ladders Now…
 1 day ago
07.02.18
Fenty Beauty Galaxy Collection
#WordEyeHeard: Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Sex Toys for…
 1 day ago
07.02.18
These Memes About LeBron’s Big Laker Move Are…
 1 day ago
07.02.18
That Booty…That Big Ol’ Booty: Trina & Keyshia…
 1 day ago
07.02.18
LOL: What In The ‘White Chicks Part 2’…
 1 day ago
07.02.18
Lakeith Stanfield & Tessa Thompson Crack Up Explaining…
 1 day ago
07.02.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close