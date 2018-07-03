Here’s How This Man Broke Out Of The Dallas County Jail [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Daniel Brown, an inmate at the Dallas County Jail recently escaped by hiding in the trash compactor. He was later recaptured at a Motel 6 in Grand Prairie. He was in jail only facing 1 year, now he’s facing 10. See the video below for more info (be patient as it loads).

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

