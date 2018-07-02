CLOSE
Kruz Newz: Recreational Marijuana Use Now Legal in Vermont

Vermont is the 9th state to legalize recreational use of marijuana and the first state to do so through the state legislature.  Adults can possess up to 1 ounce of marijuana, two mature plants and four immature plants.  I’m all for this, let’s get Texas on board!

