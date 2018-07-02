Kruz Newz: Recreational Marijuana Use Now Legal in Vermont

Recreational marijuana is now legal in Vermont, the ninth state to legalize it. https://t.co/qKNHjiiikL pic.twitter.com/jCnFsyMkP9 — ABC News (@ABC) July 2, 2018

Vermont is the 9th state to legalize recreational use of marijuana and the first state to do so through the state legislature. Adults can possess up to 1 ounce of marijuana, two mature plants and four immature plants. I’m all for this, let’s get Texas on board!

USA TODAY: Vermont becomes the ninth state to legalize marijuana and the first state to do so through its state legislature. https://t.co/rVfVL0tq1u — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) July 1, 2018

