0 reads Leave a comment
Vermont is the 9th state to legalize recreational use of marijuana and the first state to do so through the state legislature. Adults can possess up to 1 ounce of marijuana, two mature plants and four immature plants. I’m all for this, let’s get Texas on board!
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The Latest:
- Kruz Newz: Recreational Marijuana Use Now Legal in Vermont
- #WordEyeHeard: Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Sex Toys for Sale
- Kruz Newz: Facebook’s New Feature ‘Keyword Snooze’ will Prevent Spoilers from your Favorite Shows
- 4 Men Rob A Costco Store In Dallas For Jewelry [VIDEO]
- 5 Movies LeBron James Could Produce Now That He’s In LA
- Take Our Music Survey For A Chance To Win $250 Dollars
- Michael Jackson’s Nephew Disapproves Of Drake’s “Don’t Matter To Me”
- Sis Is Pissed: Nicki Minaj Allegedly Gets Karen Civil Intern Fired Over This Comment
- OMG: If You Can’t Finesse A Treadmill Like This Guy, Your Gym Goals Aren’t Real
- WOW: This Guy Really Knows How To Work A Ball & Pole
The Life & Times Of Kendrick Lamar (Photo Gallery)
20 photos Launch gallery
The Life & Times Of Kendrick Lamar (Photo Gallery)
1. 2017 MTV Video Music Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 1 of 20
2. Rihanna's 3rd Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street - InsideSource:Getty 2 of 20
3. Wireless Festival 2013 - Day 2 - LondonSource:Getty 3 of 20
4. Kendrick Lamar - iTunes Festival - LondonSource:Getty 4 of 20
5. 2017 Forbes Under 30 SummitSource:Getty 5 of 20
6. Kendrick Lamar Performs During Half Time For The 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship GameSource:Getty 6 of 20
7. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - ShowSource:Getty 7 of 20
8. The 60th Annual Grammy AwardsSource:Getty 8 of 20
9. The BRIT Awards 2018 - ShowSource:Getty 9 of 20
10. The 58th GRAMMY Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 10 of 20
11. 2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 11 of 20
12. 2015 Hot 97 Summer JamSource:Getty 12 of 20
13. 2015 BET Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 13 of 20
14. 2012 SXSW Music, Film + Interactive Festival - Day 8Source:Getty 14 of 20
15. BET Hip Hop Awards 2013 - Red CarpetSource:Getty 15 of 20
16. Kendrick LamarSource:Getty 16 of 20
17. Kendrick Lamar Joins The Weeknd During The 'Legends of The Fall Tour' At The ForumSource:Getty 17 of 20
18. 2013 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival - Day 4Source:Getty 18 of 20
19. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Roaming ShowSource:Getty 19 of 20
20. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Roaming ShowSource:Getty 20 of 20
comments – add yours