4 Men Rob A Costco Store In Dallas For Jewelry [VIDEO]

4 men are wanted in Dallas for robbing a Costco store on Sunday (July 1, 2018) and escaping with jewelry. No customers were injured. See the video below for more info (be patient as it loads).
Source: CBS11 News
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
