4 Men Rob A Costco Store In Dallas For Jewelry [VIDEO]

US-COMPANY-COSTCO

Source: KAREN BLEIER / Getty

4 men are wanted in Dallas for robbing a Costco store on Sunday (July 1, 2018) and escaping with jewelry. No customers were injured. See the video below for more info (be patient as it loads).

Source: CBS11 News 

costco , Dallas , Robbery

