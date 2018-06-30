At The Tender Age Of 65… Floyd Mayweather Sr. You Are The Father!!!!

0 reads Leave a comment
At the tender age of 65 Floyd Mayweather Sr. the father of boxing legend Floyd Mayweather has just found out that he’s the father of a 1yr old baby girl. According to TMZ he took a DNA test back in April and it came back 99.9% that he is the father. He is currently in dispute with the mother Purisa Farris.
I hope they are able to work everything out for the sake of the baby.
