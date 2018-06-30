CLOSE
At The Tender Age Of 65… Floyd Mayweather Sr. You Are The Father!!!!

Floyd Mayweather

At the tender age of 65 Floyd Mayweather Sr. the father of boxing legend Floyd Mayweather has just found out that he’s the father of a 1yr old baby girl. According to TMZ he took a DNA test back in April and it came back 99.9% that he is the father. He is currently in dispute with the mother Purisa Farris.

I hope they are able to work everything out for the sake of the baby.

