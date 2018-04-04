97.9 The Beat TV Original Content
Floyd Mayweather Speaks At Minnie's Food Pantry [VIDEO]

97.9 The Beat’s Jazze catches up with boxer Floyd Mayweather who came to show his support for the Minnie’s Food Pantry 10th Annual Gala event. Listen to what Floyd had to say about his rough upbringing and how giving back is important in the video above.

Oprah Winfrey As Keynote Speaker At Minnie's Food Pantry 10th Annual Gala

Oprah Winfrey In Dallas As Keynote Speaker At Minnie's Food Pantry 10th Annual Gala [PHOTO GALLERY]

Oprah Winfrey In Dallas As Keynote Speaker At Minnie's Food Pantry 10th Annual Gala [PHOTO GALLERY]

Oprah Winfrey In Dallas As Keynote Speaker At Minnie's Food Pantry 10th Annual Gala [PHOTO GALLERY]

