Floyd Mayweather Speaks At Minnie’s Food Pantry [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

97.9 The Beat’s Jazze catches up with boxer Floyd Mayweather who came to show his support for the Minnie’s Food Pantry 10th Annual Gala event. Listen to what Floyd had to say about his rough upbringing and how giving back is important in the video above.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest: