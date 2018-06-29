Kruz Newz: Daughter Snitches to Mom about Bra in Dad’s Car

My 4-y/o daughter tried to jam me up today.

Kid: Mommy, why is your bra in daddy's car?

Me: What!?

The Mrs hit me wit a killer side eye. She ain't been in my car in weeks

Me: Ain't no bra in my car!!

Kid: Ya huh, cup thingie with straps

*we all go to garage & look in car* pic.twitter.com/3c4kItwnZO

