Kruz Newz: Daughter Snitches to Mom about Bra in Dad’s Car

Funny story here, the daughter (4 years old) asks Daddy why is there a bra in your car?  Except Mommy hadn’t been in that car in weeks!  Check out the posts below!

Guess he knows now his daughter always gonna ride for her mama!

 

