Police Corruption: 5 Dallas Officers Fired For Money Laundering And Other Crimes [VIDEO]

DALLAS SKYLINE and Tom Landry Freeway, with streaked lights

Source: Visions of America/UIG / Getty

5 high ranking Dallas police officers were recently fired for money laundering and illegal gambling. See the video below for more info (be patient as it loads).

Source: CBS11 News

