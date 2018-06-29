Police Corruption: 5 Dallas Officers Fired For Money Laundering And Other Crimes [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

5 high ranking Dallas police officers were recently fired for money laundering and illegal gambling. See the video below for more info (be patient as it loads).

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

