Breaking News: Joe Jackson Dead At 89

2017 Soul Train Awards Arrivals

Source: Judy Eddy/WENN.com / WENN

According to TMZ, the father of the Jackson 5, Joe Jackson has just passed away today (June 27, 2018) at the age 89. He was diagnosed with cancer back in June.

