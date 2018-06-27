Breaking News: Joe Jackson Dead At 89

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
According to TMZ, the father of the Jackson 5, Joe Jackson has just passed away today (June 27, 2018) at the age 89. He was diagnosed with cancer back in June.
Source: TMZ
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
Michael Jackson Through The Years [PHOTOS]
Michael Jackson Through The Years [PHOTOS]
1. A special look at the legendary Michael Jackson through the years.1 of 18
2. A special look at the legendary Michael Jackson through the years.2 of 18
3. A special look at the legendary Michael Jackson through the years.3 of 18
4. A special look at the legendary Michael Jackson through the years.4 of 18
5. A special look at the legendary Michael Jackson through the years.5 of 18
6. A special look at the legendary Michael Jackson through the years.6 of 18
7. A special look at the legendary Michael Jackson through the years.7 of 18
8. A special look at the legendary Michael Jackson through the years.8 of 18
9. A special look at the legendary Michael Jackson through the years.9 of 18
10. A special look at the legendary Michael Jackson through the years.10 of 18
11. A special look at the legendary Michael Jackson through the years.11 of 18
12. A special look at the legendary Michael Jackson through the years.12 of 18
13. A special look at the legendary Michael Jackson through the years.13 of 18
14. A special look at the legendary Michael Jackson through the years.14 of 18
15. A special look at the legendary Michael Jackson through the years.15 of 18
16. A special look at the legendary Michael Jackson through the years.16 of 18
17. A special look at the legendary Michael Jackson through the years.17 of 18
18. A special look at the legendary Michael Jackson through the years.18 of 18
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The Latest: