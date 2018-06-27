CLOSE
Live and Loca News
Home > Live And Loca News

Kruz Newz: Oh yeah, Planters is Bringing Cheez Balls Back

0 reads
Leave a comment

Twelve years later and they are making a comeback, even keeping their retro cans.  The company said that because of people starting petitions, online groups, and letters asking Planters to bring back their Cheez Balls they are back for a limited time.

 

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! 

The Latest:

Boosie Badazz

Boosie Badazz Kicks It With Veda Loca In The Morning (PHOTO GALLERY)

7 photos Launch gallery

Boosie Badazz Kicks It With Veda Loca In The Morning (PHOTO GALLERY)

Continue reading Kruz Newz: Oh yeah, Planters is Bringing Cheez Balls Back

Boosie Badazz Kicks It With Veda Loca In The Morning (PHOTO GALLERY)

cheez balls , comeback , planters , retro

comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close