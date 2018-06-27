CLOSE
A Texas Hospital Explosion Leaves 1 Dead, 12 Injured [VIDEO]

Source: Impact Press Group/WENN.com / WENN

An explosion at Coryell Memorial Hospital in Gatesville, Texas leaves 1 dead and 12 injured. See the video below (be patient as it loads).

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

