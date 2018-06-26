Kruz Newz: DUI Suspect Blames His Erratic Driving on his Dog

Cops: DUI suspect claimed his dog was the one driving erratically https://t.co/jd6Ra1UXBH pic.twitter.com/ZEaOZW0jgh — The Smoking Gun (@tsgnews) June 25, 2018

Last month, state troopers in St. Lucie pulled over a man for driving erratically on Interstate 95. When cops approached the driver, the smell of alcohol was very obvious and there was an open bottle of rum on the seat.

He didn’t deny being drunk he denied driving the vehicle, his dog was the one driving. Despite his great alibi, he was arrested for DUI. Garrett’s rap sheet includes three prior DUI convictions.

