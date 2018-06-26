CLOSE
Live and Loca News
Home > Live And Loca News

Kruz Newz: DUI Suspect Blames His Erratic Driving on his Dog

0 reads
Leave a comment

Last month, state troopers in St. Lucie pulled over a man for driving erratically on Interstate 95.  When cops approached the driver, the smell of alcohol was very obvious and there was an open bottle of rum on the seat.

He didn’t deny being drunk he denied driving the vehicle, his dog was the one driving.  Despite his great alibi, he was arrested for DUI.  Garrett’s rap sheet includes three prior DUI convictions.

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! 

The Latest:

2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

The Life & Times Of Kendrick Lamar (Photo Gallery)

20 photos Launch gallery

The Life & Times Of Kendrick Lamar (Photo Gallery)

Continue reading Kruz Newz: DUI Suspect Blames His Erratic Driving on his Dog

The Life & Times Of Kendrick Lamar (Photo Gallery)

Dog , Driver , drunk driving , DUI , Florida

comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close