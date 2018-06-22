CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

#WordEyeHeard: Joe Jackson Hospitalized with Terminal Cancer

0 reads
Leave a comment
BET Presents: 2017 Soul Train Awards - Red Carpet & Arrivals

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

In 2016, Joe Jackson was hospitalized after his health went on the decline not too long after a routine check-up. Now, Jackson is back in the hospital with terminal cancer.

According to reports, the 89-year-old father of Michael Jackson has been fighting cancer for a while, but is at the end of his rope. Sources close to the Jackson family note Katherine Jackson has been by his bedside through the whole process, and that his various children and grandchildren stopped by the hospital as well. Sources also said the cancer cannot be treated at this stage.

via VladTV

20 Things You Didn’t Know About The Legendary Michael Jackson

20 photos Launch gallery

20 Things You Didn’t Know About The Legendary Michael Jackson

Continue reading #WordEyeHeard: Joe Jackson Hospitalized with Terminal Cancer

20 Things You Didn’t Know About The Legendary Michael Jackson

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! 

 

The Latest:

joe jackson , joe jackson cancer , joe jackson hospitalized , joe jackson terminal cancer , lild 979 the beat , lild word eye heard

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
BET Presents: 2017 Soul Train Awards - Red Carpet & Arrivals
#WordEyeHeard: Joe Jackson Hospitalized with Terminal Cancer
 51 mins ago
06.22.18
Jim Jones And Rico Love Party At Reign
#WordEyeHeard: Jim Jones Arrested with Drugs and Guns
 2 hours ago
06.22.18
What’s A Phrase You Hate To Hear? Twitter…
 3 hours ago
06.22.18
Congrats Petunia! All The Stars Were Out For…
 4 hours ago
06.22.18
Reaching Much? Here’s The Creepy Result Of Comparing…
 5 hours ago
06.22.18
That Moment When You Realize Wrestling Isn’t Real…
 6 hours ago
06.22.18
GUARD!: Instagram Comedian Gets The Police Called On…
 6 hours ago
06.22.18
NBA Draft: Jokes Fly As LiAngelo Ball Fails…
 6 hours ago
06.22.18
Luke Cage’s Showrunner Breaks Down Season 2, Reg…
 8 hours ago
06.22.18
SMH: Airline Exposed For Pulling This Petty Move…
 19 hours ago
06.21.18
Fans Are Joyous and Skeptical About The News…
 19 hours ago
06.21.18
XXXTentacion’s Mom Reveals The Rapper Had A Child…
 19 hours ago
06.21.18
Yes: Mary J. Blige Will Star In Movie…
 21 hours ago
06.21.18
#BijouStarFiles: Fabolous Slides In IG Model’s DM &…
 23 hours ago
06.21.18
Jess Hilarious Explains What Famous Comedian Convinced Her…
 1 day ago
06.21.18
2016 BET Awards - Show
#WordEyeHeard: Jesse Williams Ordered to Pay $100k a…
 1 day ago
06.21.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close