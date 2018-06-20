Big Sean gives Detroiters something to “blade dance” about.

The Detroit rapper has just announced that he is now a part business owner in his Hometown of Detroit, MI. He will be bringing over 5,000 new tech jobs to the city.

“It’s time to set up plays we all can be apart of!”

Now that’s respect Sean!

Big Sean has done numerous things for the city of Detroit. He built a studio at his alma mater high school, #CassTech , as well as donated proceeds from his last album to Flint, MI. He also has his own foundation, The ‘Sean Anderson Foundation,’ that he started back in 2012.

via BallerAlert

[#SJ2015] Super Jam 2015 Big Sean Meet and Greet 13 photos Launch gallery [#SJ2015] Super Jam 2015 Big Sean Meet and Greet 1. [#SJ2015] Super Jam 2015 Big Sean Meet and Greet Source:LB Photography 1 of 13 2. [#SJ2015] Super Jam 2015 Big Sean Meet and Greet Source:LB Photography 2 of 13 3. [#SJ2015] Super Jam 2015 Big Sean Meet and Greet Source:LB Photography 3 of 13 4. [#SJ2015] Super Jam 2015 Big Sean Meet and Greet Source:LB Photography 4 of 13 5. [#SJ2015] Super Jam 2015 Big Sean Meet and Greet Source:LB Photography 5 of 13 6. [#SJ2015] Super Jam 2015 Big Sean Meet and Greet Source:LB Photography 6 of 13 7. [#SJ2015] Super Jam 2015 Big Sean Meet and Greet Source:LB Photography 7 of 13 8. [#SJ2015] Super Jam 2015 Big Sean Meet and Greet Source:LB Photography 8 of 13 9. [#SJ2015] Super Jam 2015 Big Sean Meet and Greet Source:LB Photography 9 of 13 10. [#SJ2015] Super Jam 2015 Big Sean Meet and Greet Source:LB Photography 10 of 13 11. [#SJ2015] Super Jam 2015 Big Sean Meet and Greet Source:LB Photography 11 of 13 12. [#SJ2015] Super Jam 2015 Big Sean Meet and Greet Source:LB Photography 12 of 13 13. [#SJ2015] Super Jam 2015 Big Sean Meet and Greet Source:LB Photography 13 of 13 Skip ad Continue reading #WordEyeHeard: Big Sean Bringing 5000 Tech Jobs to Detroit [#SJ2015] Super Jam 2015 Big Sean Meet and Greet

I’m lilD, and that’s the Word Eye Heard. Holla at me when he’s single.

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest: