#WordEyeHeard: Big Sean Bringing 5000 Tech Jobs to Detroit

Big Sean Album Release Party At Drai's Beach Club - Nightclub In Las Vegas

Source: David Becker / Getty

Big Sean gives Detroiters something to “blade dance” about.

The Detroit rapper has just announced that he is now a part business owner in his Hometown of Detroit, MI. He will be bringing over 5,000 new tech jobs to the city.

“It’s time to set up plays we all can be apart of!”

Now that’s respect Sean!   

Big Sean has done numerous things for the city of Detroit. He built a studio at his alma mater high school, #CassTech , as well as donated proceeds from his last album to Flint, MI. He also has his own foundation, The ‘Sean Anderson Foundation,’ that he started back in 2012.

Continue reading #WordEyeHeard: Big Sean Bringing 5000 Tech Jobs to Detroit

I’m lilD, and that’s the Word Eye Heard. Holla at me when he’s single.

