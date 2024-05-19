Listen Live
Here’s How The Mavs Won Tonight

Published on May 18, 2024

97.9 The Beat Featured Video
“Mavs in 6” is one of the most popular sayings going around the city at the moment . Check out tonight’s highlights and special take away moments. The Mavericks played with heart, hustle, and some 4th quarter help from number 25 PJ Washington, aka Mr. Standing On Business. Press play for the action. Advancing to the Western Conference is finally in reach and reality . Luca & Kyre showed up and per the usual the momentum played apart of the teams success as a whole. The OKC Thunder put up a storm but it looks like the Mavs, brought their rain coats and battle boots.

