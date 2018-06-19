Kruz Newz: Man Out For Father’s Day Dinner Sees Disgusting Note on Receipt

A Queens man was grossed out after eating at Bohemian Hall and Beer Garden for Father’s Day dinner after seeing instructions on the receipt for his burger that said “please spit in it too.” After complaining about the incident the waitress was fired on the spot and he received a refund.

After receiving the receipt from this #Astoria restaurant, the customer noticed that the cheeseburger he ordered had an unwanted ingredient listed. https://t.co/ngfI6kAuch — QNS (@QNS) June 18, 2018

