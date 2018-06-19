CLOSE
Live and Loca News
Home > Live And Loca News

Kruz Newz: Man Out For Father’s Day Dinner Sees Disgusting Note on Receipt

0 reads
Leave a comment

A Queens man was grossed out after eating at Bohemian Hall and Beer Garden for Father’s Day dinner after seeing instructions on the receipt for his burger that said “please spit in it too.”  After complaining about the incident the waitress was fired on the spot and he received a refund.

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! 

The Latest:

2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

The Life & Times Of Kendrick Lamar (Photo Gallery)

20 photos Launch gallery

The Life & Times Of Kendrick Lamar (Photo Gallery)

Continue reading Kruz Newz: Man Out For Father’s Day Dinner Sees Disgusting Note on Receipt

The Life & Times Of Kendrick Lamar (Photo Gallery)

burger , Father's Day , Queens , spit

comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close