Those 2 Teens Who Were Fighting At Stonebriar Mall In Frisco Now In Jail [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Those 2 teens who were fighting at Stonebriar Centre mall in Frisco on Friday are now in jail. They were arrested based on the videos people sent to police.

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Plies @ #BirthdayBashATL2018 16 photos Launch gallery Plies @ #BirthdayBashATL2018 1. Birthday Bash ATL 2018 Source:ATLPics.Net 1 of 16 2. Birthday Bash ATL 2018 Source:ATLPics.Net 2 of 16 3. Birthday Bash ATL 2018 Source:ATLPics.Net 3 of 16 4. Birthday Bash ATL 2018 Source:ATLPics.Net 4 of 16 5. Birthday Bash ATL 2018 Source:ATLPics.Net 5 of 16 6. Birthday Bash ATL 2018 Source:ATLPics.Net 6 of 16 7. Birthday Bash ATL 2018 Source:ATLPics.Net 7 of 16 8. Birthday Bash ATL 2018 Source:ATLPics.Net 8 of 16 9. Birthday Bash ATL 2018 Source:ATLPics.Net 9 of 16 10. Birthday Bash ATL 2018 Source:ATLPics.Net 10 of 16 11. Birthday Bash ATL 2018 Source:ATLPics.Net 11 of 16 12. Birthday Bash ATL 2018 Source:ATLPics.Net 12 of 16 13. Birthday Bash ATL 2018 Source:ATLPics.Net 13 of 16 14. Birthday Bash ATL 2018 Source:ATLPics.Net 14 of 16 15. Birthday Bash ATL 2018 Source:ATLPics.Net 15 of 16 16. Birthday Bash 2018 Source:ATLPics.Net 16 of 16 Skip ad Continue reading Plies @ #BirthdayBashATL2018 Plies @ #BirthdayBashATL2018

The Latest: