On The Download: With Issa Rae [VIDEO]

The demand for creator, actress and executive producer Issa Rae is at an all time high. While Rae and her talented team put the finishing touches on the third season of HBO’s hit series Insecure, the rising star continues to shine with numerous television and movie projects in the works and recently being the first black woman to host the prominent CFDA Fashion Awards event. The Golden Globe nominated actress joins social media star Khadi Don for a conversation on how technology and the digital landscape has influenced her work and growth over the years. Issa Rae was part of a lineup of successful creators who shared their stories during the AT&T Shape Conference.

Since getting her start on YouTube by creating and releasing short series and films, Rae continues to embrace digital platforms like YouTube, Instagram and Twitter to inspire others and find emerging black talent looking to share their stories in a space becoming more open to people of color. When it comes to making the leap from digital to traditional media Issa speaks on keeping your authenticity and forming a team you can level up with. Prepare to continue to see Rae’s vision come to life on the small and big screen in the upcoming months. In the meantime fans of Insecure can also be on the lookout for the return of Issa and her squad this summer starting August 12.

Article by Marcel Jeremiah

Also On 97.9 The Beat: