Kruz Newz: Texas Man Bitten By Severed Rattlesnake Head

A husband and wife were out doing yard work near Corpus Christi when they spotted a rattlesnake on their property. He quickly beheaded the snake. When he went to pick it up and dispose of the snake its severed head bit him! The snake actually released most/all of its venom. Doctors even told her that he might not make it. He had to get 26 doses of antivenom when a normal bite usually only needs 2-4 doses. YIKES!
