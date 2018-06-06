WordEyeHeard: Kanye Called J. Prince to End Drake/Pusha T Beef [VIDEO]

Don’t hold your breath for that Drake response to Pusha T.
Houston legend J Prince was promoting his new book The Art & Science Of Respect on Hot 97 when he revealed that Kanye West reached out to him personally to end Drake and Pusha’s beef before things went too far.
Prince and West both consider themselves “family men,” and neither saw the value in having their prized MCs ruin their reputations in the “pig pen.”
Watch the full interview below.
More at WizNation
I’m lilD, and that’s the Word Eye Heard. Kanye wasn’t thinking about anyone’s family when he put used that picture of Whitney Houston’s bathroom as Pusha T’s album cover though.
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The Latest: