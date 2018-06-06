WordEyeHeard: IHOP Changing Their Name to What? And Why? [VIDEO]

IHOP is announcing a major change. The International House of Pancakes announced Tuesday that it’s changing its name to IHOB but decline to provide further details.
According to their Twitter account, more explanation will come June 11.
via Bossip
I’m lilD, and that’s the Word Eye Heard. I’m no genius, but I’m gonna guess the ‘b’ is for ‘Breakfast…’
