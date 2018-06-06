CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

#WordEyeHeard: IHOP Changing Their Name to What? And Why? [VIDEO]

3 reads
Leave a comment

IHOP is announcing a major change. The International House of Pancakes announced Tuesday that it’s changing its name to IHOB but decline to provide further details.

According to their Twitter account, more explanation will come June 11.

via Bossip

I’m lilD, and that’s the Word Eye Heard. I’m no genius, but I’m gonna guess the ‘b’ is for ‘Breakfast…’

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! 

 

The Latest:

ihop changing name , ihop to ihob , lild 979 the beat , lild word eye heard

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading #WordEyeHeard: IHOP Changing Their Name to What? And Why? [VIDEO]

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
2010 VH1 Hip Hop Honors - Arrivals
#WordEyeHeard: Kanye Called J. Prince to End Drake/Pusha…
 39 mins ago
06.06.18
A menu from IHOP in Naples, Florida.
#WordEyeHeard: IHOP Changing Their Name to What? And…
 1 hour ago
06.06.18
All The Times Dennis Rodman Looked Scarier Than…
 17 hours ago
06.05.18
Kanye Called J. Prince To End Drake &…
 18 hours ago
06.05.18
Oh Hell Nah! You May NEVER Eat At…
 19 hours ago
06.05.18
Casted! 9 Movie Roles Michael B. Jordan Could…
 19 hours ago
06.05.18
Did You Know: There’s A Song So Relaxing…
 20 hours ago
06.05.18
Real 92.3's The Real Show 2017
#WordEyeHeard: J Cole’s Childhood Home Vandalized! [VIDEO]
 21 hours ago
06.05.18
Wyoming Ranch Where Kanye Held ‘Ye’ Listening Party…
 23 hours ago
06.05.18
What In The K-Pop: Is This Korean Singer…
 24 hours ago
06.05.18
Power 96.1's Jingle Ball 2013 - Backstage
#WordEyeHeard: Flo-Rida Unsuccessfully Tries to Get Child Support…
 1 day ago
06.05.18
Netflix & Chill: Here’s A List Of Shows…
 1 day ago
06.05.18
Shoot!: Blocboy JB Teaches Fan How To Do…
 2 days ago
06.04.18
Wesley Snipes is Tired Of This Corny Viral…
 2 days ago
06.04.18
Speaking In (Filthy) Tongues: Meet The Cussing Pastor…
 2 days ago
06.04.18
New Look Wireless Birthday Party
J Prince Says Drake’s Next Answer Would Have…
 2 days ago
06.04.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close