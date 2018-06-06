CLOSE
Live and Loca News
Home > Live And Loca News

Kruz Newz: LeBron and Curry Both Say They Will Not Go to White House if They Win

0 reads
Leave a comment

At a media appearance, LeBron said how he expects neither the Cavs or the Warriors will want an invite to the White House!

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! 

The Latest:

NFL: APR 27 2018 NFL Draft

Here's A Recap Of What Happened 2018 NFL Draft Week In Dallas (Photo Gallery)

41 photos Launch gallery

Here's A Recap Of What Happened 2018 NFL Draft Week In Dallas (Photo Gallery)

Continue reading Kruz Newz: LeBron and Curry Both Say They Will Not Go to White House if They Win

Here's A Recap Of What Happened 2018 NFL Draft Week In Dallas (Photo Gallery)

curry , Lebron , NBA , President Donald Trump , white house

comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close