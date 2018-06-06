Kruz Newz: LeBron and Curry Both Say They Will Not Go to White House if They Win

At a media appearance, LeBron said how he expects neither the Cavs or the Warriors will want an invite to the White House!

LeBron James on Trump taking back invite from Eagles: "I know no matter who wins this series, no one wants the invite anyways." pic.twitter.com/YMWwkwqR8t — Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) June 5, 2018

