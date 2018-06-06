CLOSE
DFW
Home > DFW

The Incredibles 2 Movie Hits Theaters June 15 [VIDEO]

0 reads
Leave a comment

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Check out the trailer from the upcoming movie Incredibles 2, that hits theaters everywhere June 15. Expect to hear voices from Samuel L. Jackson and even Usher.

You can get your tickets early here.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The Latest:

incredibles 2 , Movie

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading The Incredibles 2 Movie Hits Theaters June 15 [VIDEO]

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
All The Times Dennis Rodman Looked Scarier Than…
 16 hours ago
06.05.18
Kanye Called J. Prince To End Drake &…
 16 hours ago
06.05.18
Oh Hell Nah! You May NEVER Eat At…
 17 hours ago
06.05.18
Casted! 9 Movie Roles Michael B. Jordan Could…
 18 hours ago
06.05.18
Did You Know: There’s A Song So Relaxing…
 18 hours ago
06.05.18
Real 92.3's The Real Show 2017
#WordEyeHeard: J Cole’s Childhood Home Vandalized! [VIDEO]
 20 hours ago
06.05.18
Wyoming Ranch Where Kanye Held ‘Ye’ Listening Party…
 22 hours ago
06.05.18
What In The K-Pop: Is This Korean Singer…
 22 hours ago
06.05.18
Power 96.1's Jingle Ball 2013 - Backstage
#WordEyeHeard: Flo-Rida Unsuccessfully Tries to Get Child Support…
 24 hours ago
06.05.18
Netflix & Chill: Here’s A List Of Shows…
 1 day ago
06.05.18
Shoot!: Blocboy JB Teaches Fan How To Do…
 2 days ago
06.04.18
Wesley Snipes is Tired Of This Corny Viral…
 2 days ago
06.04.18
Speaking In (Filthy) Tongues: Meet The Cussing Pastor…
 2 days ago
06.04.18
New Look Wireless Birthday Party
J Prince Says Drake’s Next Answer Would Have…
 2 days ago
06.04.18
Let The Villain Win: This Twitter User Is…
 2 days ago
06.04.18
Watch: Angie Martinez Talks Puerto Rico, Rap Beef,…
 2 days ago
06.04.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close