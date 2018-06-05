He Beat Her Cat, So This Texas Lady Then Killed Her Husband [VIDEO]

21 reads Leave a comment
According to CBS11 News and KWTX 10, a Texas lady killed her 49 year old husband for beating her pet cat. Mary Harrison is now locked up on murder charges.
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
