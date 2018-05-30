CLOSE
Live and Loca News
Kruz Newz: Serena Williams is Back with a Win in the First Round at the French Open

Serena Williams first official match since having her first child at the 2018 French Open with a straight-sets victory over Kristyna Pliskova.  She’ll face Ashleigh Barty in Round 2.

Continue reading Kruz Newz: Serena Williams is Back with a Win in the First Round at the French Open

French Open , Serena Williams , Tennis , win

