Here’s What The Legendary Mouse On Tha Track’s Been Up To Lately

You’ve heard the name Mouse On Tha Track on a lot of records coming out of the Trill Ent camp in the 2000’s. See what he’s been up to lately in the audio interview above with 97.9 The Beat’s Hollywood Zay.
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
The Life & Times Of Boosie Badazz (Photo Gallery)
20 photos Launch gallery
The Life & Times Of Boosie Badazz (Photo Gallery)
1. MTV Sucker Free Presents Lil Boosie And FantasiaSource:Getty 1 of 20
2. Rick Ross, Meek Mill, Yo Gotti And Lil Boosie In ConcertSource:Getty 2 of 20
3. Lil Boosie In Store AppearanceSource:Getty 3 of 20
4. David Banner Hosts The First Annual Ozone AwardsSource:Getty 4 of 20
5. Second Annual Ozone Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 5 of 20
6. Kings Of The Streets TourSource:WENN 6 of 20
7. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 - ArrivalsSource:Getty 7 of 20
8. BET Hip Hop Awards 2014 ShowSource:Getty 8 of 20
9. 3rd Annual Ozone AwardsSource:Getty 9 of 20
10. Tidal Presents The Atlantic Records 2015 BET Awards After PartySource:Getty 10 of 20
11. Boosie Badazz 'Touch Down 2 Cause Hell' Album Listening SessionSource:Getty 11 of 20
12. BoosieSource:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show 12 of 20
13. Lil Boosie Press ConferenceSource:Getty 13 of 20
14. Boosie BadAzzSource:WHHL 14 of 20
15. Boosie BadAzzSource:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show 15 of 20
16. BET Hip Hop Awards '09 - ShowSource:Getty 16 of 20
17. 2008 BET Spring BlingSource:Getty 17 of 20
18. Collegrove Tour At ORACLE ArenaSource:Getty 18 of 20
19. Boosie Live in DallasSource:Shun Atkins / Ovid Media 19 of 20
20. Rick Ross, Meek Mill, Yo Gotti And Lil Boosie In ConcertSource:Getty 20 of 20
