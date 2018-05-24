Entertainment News
Here's What The Legendary Mouse On Tha Track's Been Up To Lately

You’ve heard the name Mouse On Tha Track on a lot of records coming out of the Trill Ent camp in the 2000’s. See what he’s been up to lately in the audio interview above with 97.9 The Beat’s Hollywood Zay.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

hollywood zay , mouse on tha track , trill ent

