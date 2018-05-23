Entertainment News
Best Rap Music Videos Of 2018… So Far

In no particular order, these are the BEST music videos in 2018 so far.

1. Drake – God’s Plan

2. Rich The Kid – Plug Walk

3. BlocBoy JB feat. Drake – Look Alive

4. Lil Dicky feat. Chris Brown – Freaky Friday

5. Yo Gotti – Customs

