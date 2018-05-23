Best Rap Music Videos Of 2018… So Far

0 reads Leave a comment
In no particular order, these are the BEST music videos in 2018 so far.
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
1. Drake – God’s Plan
2. Rich The Kid – Plug Walk
3. BlocBoy JB feat. Drake – Look Alive
4. Lil Dicky feat. Chris Brown – Freaky Friday
5. Yo Gotti – Customs
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The Latest:
- Celebration Of Moms [Video]
- Double Dare 2000 Is Back!
- Black Hole Eating Everything In Space
- Dallas Man Booked On Charges Of Killing Wife And Burning Body [VIDEO]
- Here’s Why SZA Is Taking Some Time Off Of TDE’s ‘Championship Tour’
- Dog Goes Viral For Becoming The Surrogate Father Of 9 Ducklings
- Jamie Foxx Will Host The 2018 BET Awards
- Barack & Michelle Maybe Back In Business
- North Texas’ own Jamie Foxx set to Host BET Awards
- Is Blockchain The Answer To Entertainment Industry? [PODCAST]
The Life & Times Of Boosie Badazz (Photo Gallery)
20 photos Launch gallery
The Life & Times Of Boosie Badazz (Photo Gallery)
1. MTV Sucker Free Presents Lil Boosie And FantasiaSource:Getty 1 of 20
2. Rick Ross, Meek Mill, Yo Gotti And Lil Boosie In ConcertSource:Getty 2 of 20
3. Lil Boosie In Store AppearanceSource:Getty 3 of 20
4. David Banner Hosts The First Annual Ozone AwardsSource:Getty 4 of 20
5. Second Annual Ozone Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 5 of 20
6. Kings Of The Streets TourSource:WENN 6 of 20
7. BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 - ArrivalsSource:Getty 7 of 20
8. BET Hip Hop Awards 2014 ShowSource:Getty 8 of 20
9. 3rd Annual Ozone AwardsSource:Getty 9 of 20
10. Tidal Presents The Atlantic Records 2015 BET Awards After PartySource:Getty 10 of 20
11. Boosie Badazz 'Touch Down 2 Cause Hell' Album Listening SessionSource:Getty 11 of 20
12. BoosieSource:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show 12 of 20
13. Lil Boosie Press ConferenceSource:Getty 13 of 20
14. Boosie BadAzzSource:WHHL 14 of 20
15. Boosie BadAzzSource:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show 15 of 20
16. BET Hip Hop Awards '09 - ShowSource:Getty 16 of 20
17. 2008 BET Spring BlingSource:Getty 17 of 20
18. Collegrove Tour At ORACLE ArenaSource:Getty 18 of 20
19. Boosie Live in DallasSource:Shun Atkins / Ovid Media 19 of 20
20. Rick Ross, Meek Mill, Yo Gotti And Lil Boosie In ConcertSource:Getty 20 of 20
comments – add yours