Kruz Newz: Texas Rangers Donate Half the Proceeds from 50/50 Raffle to Santa Fe Shooting

During Monday’s and Tuesday’s games against the Yankees the Rangers will donate half the proceeds from their Texas 2 Split 50/50 Raffle to the Santa Fe Education Foundation in memory of the 10 people murdered inside Santa Fe High School. They also held a moment of silence in honor of the victims.

Thank you, fans. All proceeds from tonight's and tomorrow's lottery will be going to the Santa Fe Education Foundation in memory of the victims of Friday’s tragedy. https://t.co/mFdPJXGVV5 — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) May 22, 2018

TheTexas Rangers Foundation’s net proceeds from the team’s Texas 2 Split 50/50 Raffle for Monday’s and Tuesday’s games will be donated to the Santa Fe Education Foundation in memory of the victims of Friday’s tragedy at Santa Fe High School. https://t.co/iifspJjE8S — CBSDFW (@CBSDFW) May 22, 2018

