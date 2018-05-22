DFW
Kruz Newz: Texas Rangers Donate Half the Proceeds from 50/50 Raffle to Santa Fe Shooting

During Monday’s and Tuesday’s games against the Yankees the Rangers will donate half the proceeds from their Texas 2 Split 50/50 Raffle to the Santa Fe Education Foundation in memory of the 10 people murdered inside Santa Fe High School.  They also held a moment of silence in honor of the victims.

Donate , Proceeds , Raffle , Santa Fe Shooting , Texas Rangers

