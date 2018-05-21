Man Shot In Ft. Worth By Police After Traffic Stop [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

According to CBS11 News, a man was shot in Ft. Worth by police after a traffic stop, in which the suspect shot at police and fled from the scene in his vehicle.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Fort Worth police are not confirming how the suspect in Saturday's White Settlement shooting is doing. We talked to his wife and friend. They confirm his name as Justin Sharp. His wife says he showed up to her work intoxicated. This is where it ended @CBSDFW pic.twitter.com/9eSYtnnV2c — Yona Gavino (@YonaGavinoCBS11) May 20, 2018

