Man Shot In Ft. Worth By Police After Traffic Stop [VIDEO]

According to CBS11 News, a man was shot in Ft. Worth by police after a traffic stop, in which the suspect shot at police and fled from the scene in his vehicle.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Continue reading

Ft. Worth , police , shooting , TM

