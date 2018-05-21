3 reads Leave a comment
Johnny Manziel has signed a two-year contract with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. He said a while back if he wasn’t going to play in the NFL he was headed to Canada! Hopefully, this means he is really serious this time and just wants to play ball!
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The Latest:
- #WordEyeHeard: Need a Job? Kanye West is Hiring
- #WordEyeHeard: Stevie J Gets a Break in $1.3 Million Child Support Case
- Man Shot In Ft. Worth By Police After Traffic Stop [VIDEO]
- Kruz Newz: Johnny Manziel signs with CFL’s Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- Cardi B Tweets And Deletes Details Of Offset’s Car Crash
- From Instagram To The Streets, Butt Ripped Jeans Are Trending!!!! [VIDEO]
- Kruz Newz: May 2018 is the 16th Anniversary of Click-it-or-Ticket, so Buckle Up!
- Chris Cole: Cryptocurrency’s Southern Boss! [PODCAST]
- Kruz Newz: Barber Literally Throws Unhappy Customer Through Window of his Barbershop
- NAACP LDF Urges Supreme Court To Hold Cops Accountable In Excessive Force Killing
The Life & Times Of Kendrick Lamar (Photo Gallery)
20 photos Launch gallery
The Life & Times Of Kendrick Lamar (Photo Gallery)
1. 2017 MTV Video Music Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 1 of 20
2. Rihanna's 3rd Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street - InsideSource:Getty 2 of 20
3. Wireless Festival 2013 - Day 2 - LondonSource:Getty 3 of 20
4. Kendrick Lamar - iTunes Festival - LondonSource:Getty 4 of 20
5. 2017 Forbes Under 30 SummitSource:Getty 5 of 20
6. Kendrick Lamar Performs During Half Time For The 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship GameSource:Getty 6 of 20
7. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - ShowSource:Getty 7 of 20
8. The 60th Annual Grammy AwardsSource:Getty 8 of 20
9. The BRIT Awards 2018 - ShowSource:Getty 9 of 20
10. The 58th GRAMMY Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 10 of 20
11. 2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 11 of 20
12. 2015 Hot 97 Summer JamSource:Getty 12 of 20
13. 2015 BET Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 13 of 20
14. 2012 SXSW Music, Film + Interactive Festival - Day 8Source:Getty 14 of 20
15. BET Hip Hop Awards 2013 - Red CarpetSource:Getty 15 of 20
16. Kendrick LamarSource:Getty 16 of 20
17. Kendrick Lamar Joins The Weeknd During The 'Legends of The Fall Tour' At The ForumSource:Getty 17 of 20
18. 2013 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival - Day 4Source:Getty 18 of 20
19. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Roaming ShowSource:Getty 19 of 20
20. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Roaming ShowSource:Getty 20 of 20
comments – add yours