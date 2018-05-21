Kruz Newz: Johnny Manziel signs with CFL’s Hamilton Tiger-Cats

BREAKING NEWS: Johnny Manziel signs with the CFL and Barstool Sports @comebacksznshow SUBSCRIBE: https://t.co/O3J4YiWgNK pic.twitter.com/p6pjjc9Qf6 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 19, 2018

Johnny Manziel has signed a two-year contract with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. He said a while back if he wasn’t going to play in the NFL he was headed to Canada! Hopefully, this means he is really serious this time and just wants to play ball!

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest: