Kruz Newz: Johnny Manziel signs with CFL's Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Johnny Manziel has signed a two-year contract with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League.  He said a while back if he wasn’t going to play in the NFL he was headed to Canada!  Hopefully, this means he is really serious this time and just wants to play ball!

Continue reading Kruz Newz: Johnny Manziel signs with CFL's Hamilton Tiger-Cats

