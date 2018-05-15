Kruz Newz: You can Legally Gamble on Sports Now?

6 reads Leave a comment
Nevada used to be the only state where you could bet on a game but not any more! The Supreme Court has struck down a federal law that prohibits sports gambling, the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act. Click here for more info.
