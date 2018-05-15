DFW
Kruz Newz: You can Legally Gamble on Sports Now?

JKruz
Nevada used to be the only state where you could bet on a game but not any more!  The Supreme Court has struck down a federal law that prohibits sports gambling, the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act.  Click here for more info.

Continue reading Kruz Newz: You can Legally Gamble on Sports Now?

betting , Gambling , Sports , Supreme Court

