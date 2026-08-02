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Paul Pierce's Income Exposed Amid Child Support & Custody Battle

Paul Pierce's Monthly Income Exposed Amid Child Support & Custody Battle

Paul Pierce disclosed earning up to $165,000 per month and detailed his finances in court as he battles the mother of his youngest child.

Published on August 2, 2026
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NBA: JAN 22 Celtics at LA Clippers
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Paul Pierce earned $195 million during his 19-year NBA career, and while he’s earning less now, his youngest child’s mother has launched a child support battle.

To determine how much the Boston Celtics legend should be forking over to Princess Santiago in monthly installments, Pierce revealed to the courts how much he’s making nowadays.

He’s remained in the sports media world, so he’s still getting some healthy six-figure checks in a month.

Court filings show his income per month was $128,000 in 2025, and $165,000 in 2026. In 2025, his income from Fox totaled $1.5 million, along with another $713,000 for a separate show he had on the network. However, that segment of his income has dropped because it came from his show with Joy Taylor, which got canceled.

Still, his other streams of revenue continued to generate income, like $350,000 in commissions during 2025 and $386,000 in 2026.

He also earned $92,000 in DraftKings royalty payments, $60,000 from Fanatics, $29,000 from NBA Properties, and $10,000 from YouTube.

His YouTube show, No Fouls Given, also earned him approximately $281,000.

For a full financial picture, Pierce also revealed his expenses for the first half of 2026, which include $12,000 on travel, $9,000 on meals, $1,000 on security, and $121,000 on legal fees.

Part of the legal bill is likely thanks to his case against Santiago who wants $30,000 a month in child support while he argues $4,000 would be more reasonable. He’s also seeking joint custody

Pierce was named in the paternity suit by Santiago, a Los Angeles-based event planner, back in January, and he publicly admitted to being the father in March after she reportedly tried to solve it behind closed doors.

“I filed for paternity papers after multiple attempts to resolve this privately,” Santiago said in a statement. “Paul Pierce is the father of my son, King, and I am simply asking for a paternity test so the truth can be confirmed. This isn’t about drama or attention — it’s about accountability and doing what’s right for my child.”

See social media’s reaction to Pierce revealing a snapshot of his entire financial situation below.

Paul Pierce's Monthly Income Exposed Amid Child Support & Custody Battle was originally published on cassiuslife.com

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