Veda Loca In The Morning Welcomes 97.9 The Beat’s Newest On-Air Talent: lilD [VIDEO]

Today, the crew from Veda Loca in the Morning welcomed 97.9 The Beat’s newest on-air talent: lilD. She comes to Dallas from the Ohio market and has over 13 years of experience. She’ll be on-air, Monday-Friday from 10a-3pm, right after Veda Loca in the Morning. Be sure to give her a warm welcome DFW and follow her on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter at @lildonair.
