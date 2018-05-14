Veda Loca In The Morning Welcomes 97.9 The Beat’s Newest On-Air Talent: lilD [VIDEO]

97.9 The Beat TV Original Content
Farlin Ave | 05.14.18
Leave a comment

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Today, the crew from Veda Loca in the Morning welcomed 97.9 The Beat’s newest on-air talent: lilD. She comes to Dallas from the Ohio market and has over 13 years of experience. She’ll be on-air, Monday-Friday from 10a-3pm, right after Veda Loca in the Morning. Be sure to give her a warm welcome DFW and follow her on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter at @lildonair.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

 

The Latest:

 

Celebration Of Moms (Photo Gallery)

Celebration Of Moms (Photo Gallery)

16 photos Launch gallery

Celebration Of Moms (Photo Gallery)

Continue reading Veda Loca In The Morning Welcomes 97.9 The Beat’s Newest On-Air Talent: lilD [VIDEO]

Celebration Of Moms (Photo Gallery)

lilD , veda loca in the morning

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
2016 Hot 97 Summer Jam
Ya Don’t Say: New Poll Says Whites Love…
 11 mins ago
05.14.18
The #HotelRelayChallenge May Be Sprinting Through A Hotel…
 2 hours ago
05.14.18
Interesting…Lil Pump Attends J. Cole Performance & Is…
 2 hours ago
05.14.18
Drake "Aubrey & The Three Amigos" Tour
Drake Announces “Aubrey And The Three Amigos Tour”…
 3 hours ago
05.14.18
At One Point Azealia Banks Really Really Liked…
 5 hours ago
05.14.18
The video for Nicki Minaj’s track No Frauds, featuring Drake and Lil Wayne
Nicki Minaj’s Announcements
 13 hours ago
05.13.18
Reign Man: King James Shows Off Photographic Memory…
 16 hours ago
05.13.18
Petty Fans Harrass Pregnant Cardi B At Fendi…
 17 hours ago
05.13.18
Kobe 2X Is Twice As Turnt As Your…
 20 hours ago
05.13.18
Celebs Show Their Mommies Some Mother’s Day Love
 20 hours ago
05.13.18
Cardi B Carefully Pens (& Proofreads) IG Caption…
 22 hours ago
05.13.18
For All The Motherless Folks Out There: Tupac…
 22 hours ago
05.13.18
Hey Mama: André 3000 Drops Two New Tracks…
 1 day ago
05.13.18
Chadwick Was All Smiles Repping Wakanda At Howard’s…
 1 day ago
05.13.18
Incredible: Man With One Arm Gets Busy On…
 2 days ago
05.12.18
Azealia Banks Explains To Cardi B Why She…
 2 days ago
05.12.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now