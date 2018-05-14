News & Gossip
Rae Sremmurd’s Slim Jxmmi Is Giving 5 College Students $10K Scholarships

Hip-Hop always loves to help out students

Global Grind Staff
6 reads
SREMMLIFE II Private Listening Session

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

If you’re a prospective college student, you could have your shot at some money from Rae Sremmurd to help you with your education.

Slim Jxmmi took to the group’s Instagram account to announce his plan, which is to help students with their college tuition as part of his #JxmScholarShip giveaway. He said to his fans in the video, “I want to send $50,000 to a student going to college out of high school…So send your transcripts in. I will send y’all a link to send your transcripts to. Stay posted.”

Aside from transcripts and his video explaining the potential winner’s major, there was no other criteria given. If you’re an incoming college freshman, get ready to shoot your shot with Jxmmi if you’re looking for a quick $10,000.

This good deed by Rae Sremmurd is super dope, and falls in line with a lot of rappers’ mission to keep kids in school. Others like Nas, Nicki Minaj, and Juicy J have all given their fans money to attend college.

The Latest:

photos
