Kruz Newz: Burger King Asks Wendy’s to Prom!

It’s Prom season and the prom-posals are upon us and a Burger King in Lynn, Massachusetts asked Wendy’s right next door to prom via a storefront sign, LOL!!

Ok, but don’t get handsy and we have to be home by 10. https://t.co/tQunlsqecG — Wendy's (@Wendys) May 9, 2018

.@wendys looking forward to it. let’s aim for king and queen of prom. 🤴👸 pic.twitter.com/KMBktLPLfl — Burger King (@BurgerKing) May 9, 2018

