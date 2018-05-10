DFW
Home > DFW

Kruz Newz: Breastfeeding Mom Humiliated by American Airlines

JKruz
0 reads
Leave a comment

A breastfeeding mom was humiliated by American Airlines employees when she was told at the gate she had too many items and would have to check the bag carrying the breast pump and breast milk.  The agent at the gate asked her “How many boobs do you have?'”

American Airlines has since apologized.  They better let her carry that milk on there or they are going to have to listen to a screaming baby!

 

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! 

The Latest:

City Panel Likely To Recommend Closing New York City's Infamous Rikers Island Prison

These Are The Worst Prisons In The U.S. (Photo Gallery)

15 photos Launch gallery

These Are The Worst Prisons In The U.S. (Photo Gallery)

Continue reading Kruz Newz: Breastfeeding Mom Humiliated by American Airlines

These Are The Worst Prisons In The U.S. (Photo Gallery)

American Airlines , breast pump , breastfeeding , carry-on , mother

comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now