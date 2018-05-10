Kruz Newz: Breastfeeding Mom Humiliated by American Airlines

A breastfeeding mom was humiliated by American Airlines employees when she was told at the gate she had too many items and would have to check the bag carrying the breast pump and breast milk. The agent at the gate asked her “How many boobs do you have?'”

American Airlines has since apologized. They better let her carry that milk on there or they are going to have to listen to a screaming baby!

Woman says American Airlines workers humiliated her when she tried to fly with breast milk, pump https://t.co/Z6xaKnFjia — Dallas Morning News (@dallasnews) May 10, 2018

