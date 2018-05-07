J Kruz
Kruz Newz: Wisconsin Man Eats His 30,000th Big Mac!

JKruz
Allergic Expectant Mother Forced To Live On Big Macs

Source: Barcroft / Getty

A retired man from Fond du Lac, Wisconsin has eaten his 30,000th Big Mac almost 46 years since eating his first!  Don Gorske has eaten at least one Big Mac almost every day since May 17, 1972. I wonder how many Big Macs I’ve eaten!  He has beaten his own Guiness Book Record of 28,788 Big Macs in 2016!

