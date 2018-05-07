Kruz Newz: Wisconsin Man Eats His 30,000th Big Mac!

A retired man from Fond du Lac, Wisconsin has eaten his 30,000th Big Mac almost 46 years since eating his first! Don Gorske has eaten at least one Big Mac almost every day since May 17, 1972. I wonder how many Big Macs I’ve eaten! He has beaten his own Guiness Book Record of 28,788 Big Macs in 2016!

This Wisconsin man broke a record by eating his 30,000th Big Mac hamburger https://t.co/IAFosJVRiC pic.twitter.com/P1FSyXOCFD — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) May 7, 2018

