Voices: Royce Da 5’9 Watch Out For The “Strong Friend” [Video]

Radio One Exclusives
Radio One Originals | 05.07.18
Leave a comment

In his latest album “Book Of Ryan,” Rapper Royce Da 5’9 delivers his most personal album to date. In the song “Strong Friend,” Royce talks openly about the struggles of that person that everyone comes to when they need help… but where do the Strong Friend go?

More Episodes Of “Voices”
Voices: Big K.R.I.T. Breaks Down “Bury Me In Gold” & More
Nipsey Hussle Breaks Down “Victory Lap” In Voices
Royce Da 5'9

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Voices: Royce Da 5’9 Watch Out For The “Strong Friend” [Video]

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
K. Michelle Reveals New Look After Multiple Surgeries…
 7 hours ago
05.07.18
32 items
Here’s Why You Should Of Been At Boom…
 8 hours ago
05.07.18
10 Photos Of Donald Glover Looking Like A…
 8 hours ago
05.07.18
10 items
Jhené Aiko Live at Boom Philly Class Of…
 9 hours ago
05.07.18
Go Awf! With Moves Like These, This Kid…
 10 hours ago
05.07.18
King S#!t: Re-Live Every One Of LeBron James’…
 23 hours ago
05.06.18
15 items
Da Homies: Meek Mill & His Hella Famous…
 1 day ago
05.06.18
Dear White People: Please Stop It With The…
 1 day ago
05.06.18
Remember The Timeline: When Gucci Mane Went Off…
 2 days ago
05.05.18
Viral Idol: This Meme Queen Is Finally “Through”…
 2 days ago
05.05.18
IMx: Pikachu Was Supposed To Evolve Into This…
 2 days ago
05.05.18
The Next 45 Seconds Will Prove Why ‘The…
 2 days ago
05.05.18
Hit Em Up: 8 Times Tupac Made His…
 2 days ago
05.05.18
Conspiracy Theories: Could Kanye’s Outbursts Be Performance Art…
 3 days ago
05.04.18
Drake Tears: Folks Troll The Champagne Papi For…
 3 days ago
05.04.18
Weekend Shmood: This Voguer Shows How A Grand…
 3 days ago
05.04.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now