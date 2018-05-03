Stonebriar Mall In Frisco Was Target Of Planned “ISIS-Inspired” Shooting [VIDEO]

24 reads Leave a comment
According to CBS11 News, Stonebriar Mall in Frisco, TX was the target of a planned “ISIS-inspired” shooting. The suspect, 17-year-old Matin Azizi has been arrested after info was gathered by the FBI regarding his plan of attack. Luckily, no one was injured. A note to parents: take some extra time to monitor your children and what they do online. This Plano high school teen had been planning this attack for months.
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
