Local DFW News
Home > Local DFW News

Rising Dallas Singer Sonia Kilo Has Something To Say

Farlin Ave
39 reads
Leave a comment
Sonia Kilo

Source: Sonia Kilo / Sonia Kilo

Most would not even know the name Sonia Kilo, until recently. For over a decade Sonia Kilo has worked on her craft of songwriting, but the world would not have even heard her name if it wasn’t for some of Dallas’s most prominent producers such as Dustin Cavazos, Abel Zamora, and Christopher “CloakBeats” Tinney . Her debut single “I Rise” (Won’t Breakdown) was released in January of 2018, and created a buzz in Dallas, TX.

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Sonia Kilo is a Latina who was born and raised in Dallas, TX. She started singing at the age of 8 when her Mother noticed she could mimic each note of Mariah Carey’s range in her song “Hero”. Her parents realized her talents and decided to invest in vocal training, and at the age of 11 she found her way to the Septien Entertainment Group, where she continued to train and discovered her love for songwriting.

Throughout the years Sonia learned to find her vocal range and sound between R&B, Alternative, and Soul. It is hard to miss the powerhouse vocals that she is able to provide in each song, and the dream like songwriting which captivates her fans.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

In March of 2018 Sonia was given the advice from a friend to invest into a production session with Abel Zamora and Dustin Cavazos. An 8 hour session that later helped her find the sound for her next single. From that session her next single “Box of Secrets” was created, as well as the ground work for her EP that is set to release in July of 2018. With her ability to write in any genre as well as sing in Spanish and English, she is more confident than ever to release her music and allow this project to showcase the talent she has worked on the past decade.

Sonia Kilo’s newest single “Box of Secrets” can be found on all digital music outlets.

 

The Latest:

 

NFL: APR 27 2018 NFL Draft

Here's A Recap Of What Happened 2018 NFL Draft Week In Dallas (Photo Gallery)

41 photos Launch gallery

Here's A Recap Of What Happened 2018 NFL Draft Week In Dallas (Photo Gallery)

Continue reading Rising Dallas Singer Sonia Kilo Has Something To Say

Here's A Recap Of What Happened 2018 NFL Draft Week In Dallas (Photo Gallery)

 

Dallas , Sonia Kilo

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Prom Ready: These Guys Are Killing The Short-Sleeved…
 2 hours ago
05.02.18
20 items
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
 3 hours ago
05.02.18
New Name, Who Dis? Kodak Black Officially Changes…
 5 hours ago
05.02.18
Fans Can’t Get Enough Of Kylie Jenner &…
 6 hours ago
05.02.18
Mark Ruffalo REALLY Spoiled The Infinity War Ending…
 8 hours ago
05.02.18
Vagina Pants Could Be Coming To A Store…
 9 hours ago
05.02.18
North Carolina Teen Pulls Off The Cutest Promposal…
 9 hours ago
05.02.18
She’s Back! Watch Lauryn Hill Remix Drake’s “Nice…
 9 hours ago
05.02.18
Yes: Lauryn Hill Takes Her Remixed Song Back…
 10 hours ago
05.02.18
#IfSlaveryWasAChoice Hashtag Trends Following Kanye West’s TMZ Rant
 13 hours ago
05.02.18
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - December 8, 2017
The ‘How Bout That’ girl has a new…
 1 day ago
05.01.18
14th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards
Nicki Minaj reveals date for Chun-Li Video 
 1 day ago
05.01.18
Kanye West Gets Dragged Back To 1845 After…
 1 day ago
05.01.18
Animals Have No Chill: Pelicans Crash A Graduation…
 1 day ago
05.01.18
Is Marvel Better Than DC? This Dance Battle…
 1 day ago
05.01.18
Kanye’s Revealing Interview With Charlamagne Tha God Gets…
 1 day ago
05.01.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now