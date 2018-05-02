Most would not even know the name Sonia Kilo, until recently. For over a decade Sonia Kilo has worked on her craft of songwriting, but the world would not have even heard her name if it wasn’t for some of Dallas’s most prominent producers such as Dustin Cavazos, Abel Zamora, and Christopher “CloakBeats” Tinney . Her debut single “I Rise” (Won’t Breakdown) was released in January of 2018, and created a buzz in Dallas, TX.
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
Sonia Kilo is a Latina who was born and raised in Dallas, TX. She started singing at the age of 8 when her Mother noticed she could mimic each note of Mariah Carey’s range in her song “Hero”. Her parents realized her talents and decided to invest in vocal training, and at the age of 11 she found her way to the Septien Entertainment Group, where she continued to train and discovered her love for songwriting.
Throughout the years Sonia learned to find her vocal range and sound between R&B, Alternative, and Soul. It is hard to miss the powerhouse vocals that she is able to provide in each song, and the dream like songwriting which captivates her fans.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
In March of 2018 Sonia was given the advice from a friend to invest into a production session with Abel Zamora and Dustin Cavazos. An 8 hour session that later helped her find the sound for her next single. From that session her next single “Box of Secrets” was created, as well as the ground work for her EP that is set to release in July of 2018. With her ability to write in any genre as well as sing in Spanish and English, she is more confident than ever to release her music and allow this project to showcase the talent she has worked on the past decade.
Sonia Kilo’s newest single “Box of Secrets” can be found on all digital music outlets.
The Latest:
- Rising Dallas Singer Sonia Kilo Has Something To Say
- Sex With Robots Is For White People [ARTICLE]
- Help Us Raise Money For Coppell Middle School West Choir Teacher Allison Hartzell Battling Oral Cancer!
- Lil Wayne Performs At Pryme Bar In Dallas (Video Clip)
- Mark Ruffalo REALLY Spoiled The Infinity War Ending Last Year On GMA
- Vagina Pants Could Be Coming To A Store Near You Thanks To Janelle Monáe
- Kruz Newz: Charles Barkley Wants to Punch Draymond Green in the Face!
- North Carolina Teen Pulls Off The Cutest Promposal Ever — But Was It All For The Internet?
- The Drama Brewing Between Kash Doll & YG—And Why Cardi B Is In The Middle
- She’s Back! Watch Lauryn Hill Remix Drake’s “Nice For What” In NYC
Here's A Recap Of What Happened 2018 NFL Draft Week In Dallas (Photo Gallery)
Here's A Recap Of What Happened 2018 NFL Draft Week In Dallas (Photo Gallery)
1. NFL: APR 27 2018 NFL DraftSource:Getty 1 of 41
2.2 of 41
3. NFL: APR 26 2018 NFL DraftSource:Getty 3 of 41
4.4 of 41
5.5 of 41
6. NFL: APR 26 2018 NFL DraftSource:Getty 6 of 41
7.7 of 41
8.8 of 41
9.9 of 41
10.10 of 41
11. NFL: APR 26 2018 NFL DraftSource:Getty 11 of 41
12.12 of 41
13. NFL: APR 27 2018 NFL DraftSource:Getty 13 of 41
14.14 of 41
15. NFL: APR 27 2018 NFL DraftSource:Getty 15 of 41
16.16 of 41
17. NFL: APR 27 2018 NFL DraftSource:Getty 17 of 41
18.18 of 41
19. 2018 NFL Draft, Day 2Source:Getty 19 of 41
20.20 of 41
21.21 of 41
22. 2018 NFL Draft, Day 2Source:Getty 22 of 41
23.23 of 41
24. NFL: APR 27 2018 NFL DraftSource:Getty 24 of 41
25. NFL: APR 27 2018 NFL DraftSource:Getty 25 of 41
26.26 of 41
27. NFL: APR 27 2018 NFL DraftSource:Getty 27 of 41
28.28 of 41
29. NFL: APR 27 2018 NFL DraftSource:Getty 29 of 41
30.30 of 41
31. NFL Draft, Day 3Source:Getty 31 of 41
32. NFL: APR 26 2018 NFL DraftSource:Getty 32 of 41
33. Preston columnSource:Getty 33 of 41
34. David Haugh: Everything relative, but draft Bears can say theyâre most improved team in NFC NorthSource:Getty 34 of 41
35. NFL: APR 27 2018 NFL DraftSource:Getty 35 of 41
36. NFL: APR 27 2018 NFL DraftSource:Getty 36 of 41
37. NFL Draft, Day 3Source:Getty 37 of 41
38. NFL Draft, Day 3Source:Getty 38 of 41
39. NFL: APR 27 2018 NFL DraftSource:Getty 39 of 41
40. NFL: APR 27 2018 NFL DraftSource:Getty 40 of 41
41. NFL: APR 27 2018 NFL DraftSource:Getty 41 of 41